Trainer determined Isaac Lowe will kick on after Ryan Walsh draw

Trainer Jimmy Harrington is determined his charge Isaac Lowe will build on his draw with British champion Ryan Walsh.

Morecambe’s Westgate Warrior saw his career stall after both his Commonwealth title win in 2016 and his challenge for the European strap 12 months ago.

Lowe felt he did enough to win Walsh’s Lord Lonsdale belt on the George Groves-Chris Eubank Jnr undercard on Saturday and now wants a rematch.

Whatever happens next, Harrington knows his man has to kick on.

“He’s in limbo a bit again,” said the Doncaster-based cornerman.

“There’s no real end product, no ending.

“We’ve got to look to the positives though. He’s completed 12 rounds for the first time and that’s a big thing.

“Also at 24 years old he’s challenged for every belt bar a world title and is still undefeated.

“We’ve just got to take everything in and build on it.

“We can’t become stagnant and sit and moan though.

“If we shout from the rooftops forever nothing’s going to change that decision.”

Harrington is keen to get plans in place for the Westgate Warrior sooner rather than later with a second shot at Walsh on the agenda.

“We’re going to sit down and see what’s what,” he said.

“We can’t have three, six months and have no definite place where he’s going.

“We need some structure and something set out. ‘You can aim for this, this, this’ and that’s the plan.

“He’s entering his peak years between 24 to 27. He’s got three years where he needs to push on.”

The Freedom Boxing Club trainer felt his man should have added the British title to his previous English and Commonwealth triumphs and now hopes both camps can work towards a rematch.

“I think he did enough to win,” Harrington said.

“It was a fantastic fight for fans to watch.

“There’s been fantastic feedback on social media and as a trainer I could not ask for him to have given me any more than he did.

“I hope common sense prevails and we get the rematch on to clear it up.”