Isaac Lowe delighted with support as he impresses on big stage against Ryan Walsh

Isaac Lowe felt he once again showed what he could do on the big stage after his draw with British champion Ryan Walsh.

The pair’s 12-round battle for the Norfolk man’s Lord Lonsdale belt acted as the chief support to George Groves’ win over Chris Eubank Jnr at a sold-out Manchester Arena.

They couldn’t be split by the three judges on Saturday night however with one card going Lowe’s way, one in Walsh’s favour while the third was dead level.

“I can’t thank the fans enough for the support I’ve had from everywhere really,” said the Westgate Warrior.

“It was great walking to the ring with everyone cheering for me.

“I thought I put a great show on for the fans. I always want to give them value for money and try and entertain and I thought I did that.

“The support means everything, I’m just gutted I haven’t been able to bring that belt back to Morecambe for everyone.

“I can assure you I will bring it back sooner rather than later.”

This was the third time of Lowe’s 17-fight career that a championship contest has ended in a draw.

“I just don’t know what I need to do to get a bit of luck on my side in these fights,” he said.

“Most of the championship fights I’ve had have been draws now.

“Every big fight I have they won’t put me as the winner but they won’t put me as the loser.

“It’s not like I’m doing anything wrong, I think I’m winning the fights.

“I just need someone to give me the break.”