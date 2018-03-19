Isaac Lowe set to get second shot at British champion Ryan Walsh

Isaac Lowe looks like he is going to get his wish.

ALSO READ: ‘I won the fight’: Isaac Lowe targets Ryan Walsh rematch after draw with British champion

Isaac Lowe goes on the attack against Ryan Walsh.

The British Boxing Board of Control have announced that Morecambe’s Westgate Warrior will get another shot at British featherweight champion Ryan Walsh.

The pair fought to an entertaining 12-round draw on the undercard of George Groves’ World Boxing Super Series semi-final win over Chris Eubank Jnr at the Manchester Arena last month.

Lowe felt he had done enough to win the fight and become the first fighter born in the Lancaster and Morecambe district to win a professional British title.

But while judge Marcus McDonnell scored the fight 115-114 in Lowe’s favour. Steve Gray gave Walsh the nod 116-114 and Michael Alexander had it dead level at 115-115.

Now however it looks like there will be a second chance for the unbeaten 24-year-old to add the British title to his previous English and Commonwealth triumphs.

The BBBoC have invited interested parties to submit bids to hold the fight by Wednesday, April 11, with the contest having to take place by the end of July.

Lowe fought close to home last time out thanks to manager Steve Wood winning the purse bid, something the VIP Boxing chief will be looking to do again.

“Common sense has prevailed,” said trainer Jimmy Harrington.

“There had to be a rematch really and thankfully the board have made sure it’s going to happen.

“Steve won the bids last time and hopefully is going to do it again.

“We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

Lowe has had a stop-start few years as he has amassed an unbeaten 17-fight record and Harrington is keen to keep his man busy with the second Walsh clash potentially not taking place for fourth months.

“It could be that we get him out a couple of times before then,” the Doncaster cornerman said.

“I don’t want him out for too long, he needs to keep busy.

“We want to work on things and keep developing and you can do some of that in the gym but the best place for it is under the lights on fight night.”

Lowe has been pictured working out in the gym with good friend Tyson Fury as he ticks over ahead of a confirmed fight date.