'I won the fight': Isaac Lowe targets Ryan Walsh rematch after draw with British champion

Isaac Lowe insists he beat Ryan Walsh and now wants a rematch with the British champion.

Morecambe’s Westgate Warrior impressed against the Lord Lonsdale belt holder on the undercard of George Groves’ victory over Chris Eubank Jnr at the Manchester Arena.

But the judges couldn’t separate the pair after 12 rounds of back and forth action, Marcus McDonnell scoring it 115-114 for Lowe, Steve Gray 116-114 for Walsh, while Michael Alexander had it dead level at 115-115.

“I think I won the fight by a couple of rounds,” said the unbeaten 24-year-old, who was bidding to become Lancaster and Morecambe’s first professional British champion.

“I stuck to my boxing pretty well and then in the later rounds I matched him at his own game.

“I stood toe-to-toe with him for three rounds and I thought I was winning the exchanges.

Isaac Lowe and Ryan Walsh were both confident of getting the decision at the final bell.

“Yes he might have been catching the one or two power shots but I was catching in flurries.

“I had to grind out those last three rounds to make sure we won it and I thought I’d done it.

“Maybe a couple of rounds in the middle where I slacked off cost me the fight.

“You can look at it from all different angles but I thought I did more than enough to win the fight.

“It won’t knock me down, I’ll keep my chin up and I want to keep moving on and want the rematch ASAP.”

Norfolk’s Walsh, who at 31 was taking part in his sixth British title fight, admitted post-fight that Lowe had won his respect.

“I spoke to Ryan and he said he’s up for the rematch,” the Morecambe fighter said.

“Obviously it has to be a televised show because it’s a big fight and we both want paying sensibly for it.

“I’m more than ready for it and I want that rematch because I know next time I’ll make a better job of it.”

It was a big night for Lowe as the chief support to one of the most eagerly anticipated British fights in recent years and despite his disappointment at not lifting the title, he knows his performance will have won him new admirers.

“I felt good in there,” said Lowe, who went the full 12-round distance for the first time.

“It was tiring going into the championship rounds but when you’re in a British title fight and throw as many punches as I do then it’s going to be hard.

“I thought I was controlled, comfortable and handled it well.

“What people don’t understand is I’ve only had 17 fights and have only just turned 24.

“I've boxed for nearly every belt apart from a world title. I’ve won English and Commonwealth, challenged for British and European.

“I’m still undefeated and we will get the rematch.”