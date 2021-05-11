Morecambe's play-off opponents Tranmere Rovers sack manager Keith Hill

The former Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers boss was appointed to the role at Prenton Park last November, steering them to a seventh-placed finish and a Papa John’s Trophy final appearance.

Assistant manager Ian Dawes will take charge against the Shrimps, aided by youth team boss and head of coaching Andy Parkinson.

Keith Hill has left Tranmere Rovers

Explaining the decision, Rovers’ chairman Mark Palios said: “Despite success achieved on the pitch in the form of securing a place in the play-offs and reaching the Papa John’s Trophy final, in the play-offs an entire season gets distilled into two or three games.

“I have to do what I think gives us the best chance of achieving promotion in those games and I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that means making the change before the semi-finals begin.”