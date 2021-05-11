Morecambe boss looks forward to Tranmere Rovers play-off semi-final

The Shrimps missed out on automatic promotion last weekend as they defeated Bradford City, only for Cambridge United and Bolton Wanderers to also pick up three points and ensure their place in League One.

Having finished fourth, the Shrimps now head to Prenton Park a week on Thursday, May 20 (6pm) with the return leg on May 23 (12.30pm).

Whoever emerges victorious will then play the winners of the other semi-final between Newport County AFC and Forest Green Rovers on Bank Holiday Monday, May 31.

Morecambe's players face a play-off semi-final starting a week on Thursday

It was honours even when Morecambe and Tranmere met in the league this season with both games won 1-0 by the away side.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Adams said.

“We’ve played against them twice this season. They have won one, we have won one, so it’s a good encounter.”

While the other 20 League Two clubs can fully focus on next season now, the play-off semi-finalists still have a minimum of two games to come.

Plans are being put in place as to how the Shrimps will manage their workload for the next week-and-a-half.

The hope is that gap could enable a couple of their injured players to recover fully and be available for selection.

Adams knows all about devising workloads for the play-offs, having guided Plymouth Argyle to the League Two final in 2016.

While Morecambe missed out on the top three, they head into the play-offs in fine form.

Saturday’s win made it five from six matches to end the regular season, a run of games which brought 15 goals for good measure.

Adams said: “We have set out our itinerary for the next 10 days.

“We’re taking Saturday and Sunday off, we need to get ourselves prepared for the next few games.

“We’re the top form team in the league over the last five games and I think that showed today.

“They really didn’t trouble us today, Bradford, they tried to pass but didn’t really threaten and the goals we scored were well taken ones.”