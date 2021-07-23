Morecambe re-sign Reading goalkeeper on a season-long loan deal

The 19-year-old Icelandic shot-stopper has agreed a season-long loan from his parent club Reading, who had previously given him permission to appear in pre-season friendlies after training with the Shrimps

Andresson is the club’s 13th arrival of the summer and it will be his second loan spell with the club, having joined on an emergency seven-day loan in January.

That saw him figure against Colchester United and Exeter City, keeping clean sheets as Morecambe won both games.

Jokull Andresson in action for Morecambe against Colchester United last season

Andresson’s departure came after the Shrimps brought in Kyle Letheren, whom he will now battle for a starting spot.

He told the club website: “It’s good to be back, I had a great time here, played two games, got two wins and kept two clean sheets so I’m really buzzing to be back.

“It’s a league higher now for me as well so I’m just really happy to be pushing myself and going up to the next level.

“When I came here, I just saw how determined they were to go up into League One. I saw how they played with the passion and just their structure on the pitch and it didn’t surprise me at all really.

“I really enjoyed playing here last year and I’m really looking forward to playing this year as well.”

Shrimps’ boss, Stephen Robinson, added: “Jokull’s an exciting young goalkeeper. We now have real competition for number one with him and Kyle, who’s been excellent in pre-season as well.

“We’re delighted to get the deal finalised; he’s been with us a couple of weeks so there’s real competition for that number one spot now.

“I don’t ever sign anybody on loan that I guarantee will play, that’s not the way it should work but he’s an excellent goalkeeper and he’s very popular as well amongst the squad and a really good boy as well, so we’re delighted to have him.”