Morecambe manager sees reasons to be cheerful after pre-season draw with Barnsley

The Shrimps recorded a goalless draw against Barnsley in a match played behind closed doors at Loughborough University on Friday afternoon.

Having lost 2-1 against Burnley three days earlier, Robinson is encouraged by what he has seen from his players.

Speaking to the club website afterwards, Robinson said: “A completely different performance than the Burnley game, where we had a lot of the ball and dominated a lot of the game but we really showed how well organised we were today.

Toumani Diagouraga was among the Morecambe players in action against Barnsley on Friday Picture: Stefan Willoughby

“Barnsley are a very good side, (it’s) really impressive how they press and their set-up of 3-4-3 is very difficult to play against.

“We coped really well with that. I think, after the first 15 minutes, our midfielders realised they were too high too early and we just adjusted that.

“Defensively, if we’re as hard to break down during the season as that against lesser opposition then we’ll be OK.”

Marcel Ritzmaier sent an early effort off target for Barnsley, while Wes McDonald also failed to test the keeper at the other end.

Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren thwarted Jordan Williams, who came closer still when he struck the woodwork from close range.

With half-time approaching, Letheren also held a Cauley Woodrow strike, moments after Cole Stockton’s effort went just wide of the Barnsley goal.

The second half saw Carlton Morris fire off target for Barnsley, who saw the Shrimps’ Josh McPake come close with an effort which flew narrowly wide.

There was still time for Letheren to be called into action once more before the final whistle, after which Robinson acknowledged he had been given food for thought with the new season a fortnight away.

He added: “There’s a lot of good selection headaches at the minute because there are people playing very well.

“Some are ahead of others at the moment but there’s some difficult decisions ahead.

“I think we can be better on the ball. When we did win the ball back, we needed to have a little bit more composure instead of just slashing it up the field at times.

“We’re playing against a very good side. We chose that opposition so that we can be tested and I think we’ve come out with flying colours in the last two games.”