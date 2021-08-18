Morecambe manager targets another possible new arrival

The Shrimps’ boss has identified the central striking role as an area in need of reinforcement given that injuries to Jon Obika and Jonah Ayunga leave Cole Stockton as the only player in that position.

The 27-year-old has impressed so far, having netted four league and cup goals in as many games, but Robinson doesn’t want to overwork him - hence the desire for an 18th summer signing.

Speaking after Tuesday’s home defeat against Rotherham United, the manager said: “We’ve had horrendous injuries.

Cole Stockton has had a heavy workload in the first week-and-a-half of the new season

“We have no option to replace Cole or put another one through the middle with him.

“We want to try and get someone in. The board have been very good and, maybe, we’ll have someone in by Friday.

“We need a bit more firepower because we can’t expect him (Stockton) to do everything on his own. We need more end product from the wide players.”

While disappointed to lose their unbeaten start to the season in midweek, Robinson did see some positives in his players’ performance.

Michael Smith’s second-half goal settled the match in Rotherham’s favour as they seek a return to the Championship.

They proved the sternest opposition so far for the Shrimps, though Robinson urged his players to avoid feeling too downbeat.

He said: “We’re disappointed we didn’t get a point - and a point would have been a fair result.

“They play to their strengths and their boys in midfield won the midfield battle, which hasn’t happened to us so far.

“The fact is we’re disappointed we came out with nothing and that tells you how far we’ve come.”