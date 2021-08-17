Morecambe manager praises his players for their display against Rotherham United

Michael Smith’s second-half goal settled matters at the Mazuma Stadium, where the visitors inflicted the Shrimps’ first defeat of the season.

Smith settled matters on the hour, curling home from 25 yards after Josh McPake had surrendered possession inside the Millers’ half.

Arthur Gnahoua saw one effort curl narrowly wide of goal but that was as close as the Shrimps came to finding the net.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson

Robinson said afterwards: “I don’t think there’s a lot in the game.

“I think, if it had been a 0-0, it would have been a fair result

“The goal’s a freak, it gets caught in the wind and Jokull (Andresson, keeper), who I thought was outstanding, loses it in the wind.

“In truth, they used the conditions better and their set plays were very good.

“There were some naive decisions but we have come up against a very good side and given a very good performance.

“They are a very good side. They have just come down, they have a lot of money to spend, but they are very well coached and they make life difficult for you.”

The Shrimps also went into the game without a substitute keeper as neither Kyle Letheren nor Andre Da Silva Mendes were available.

Greg Leigh was also missing from the side which won at the weekend as Robinson explained the circumstances behind their omissions.

He said: “Kyle got injured in the warm-up and it’s a shoulder injury, so he will have a scan tomorrow.

“Greg had a serious hamstring injury five months ago and the medical staff didn’t think it was right to play three games in a week.

“Hopefully, Ryan (Delaney) and Aaron (Wildig) will both train on Thursday and we’ll see whether they have done enough to be involved (at the weekend).”