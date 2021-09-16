Morecambe boss expects a minimum six-week absence for front man

He was due to see a specialist on Wednesday to determine the extent of the problem.

Speaking on Thursday before Saturday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers, Robinson admitted the club remained none the wiser as to the confirmed length of any absence.

Courtney Duffus is facing a lengthy absence with a thigh injury

“We haven’t had any news yet but we know he’s going to be out for a minimum of six weeks,” Robinson said.

“He trained on the Friday and was going to start the game on the Saturday (AFC Wimbledon) but there was some swelling - and then we found things that were unacceptable.

“It just seems that, every striker we find, one gets injured and so does their replacement but we’ll go again.

“We’re very lucky we have a boy in Cole Stockton, who is on fire and carrying the load.”

Stockton is the last man standing of the five players who could operate down the middle.

Jon Obika was the first absentee with a hamstring injury sustained at the end of July.

Then, in early August, Jonah Ayunga suffered an impact injury to the knee during Morecambe’s Carabao Cup win at Blackburn Rovers.

Following on from Duffus’ absence, short-term signing Shayon Harrison is also on the injured list.

“Shayon has got a broken toe so he’s going to be out for four weeks,” Robinson said.

“We still believe Jonah will be 10 days to two weeks before he will be fully fit - and it’s important we don’t rush him back.”