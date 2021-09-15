Morecambe front man will see a specialist today

The 25-year-old has featured three times since joining the Shrimps last month following the injuries to Jon Obika and Jonah Ayunga.

However, he missed Saturday’s defeat to AFC Wimbledon and last night’s Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Everton’s U21s at the Mazuma Stadium.

It leaves Cole Stockton as the club’s only fit out-and-out centre-forward, though he was rested last night with Freddie Price playing that role instead.

Courtney Duffus is facing time on the sidelines

Speaking afterwards, Robinson explained the reason behind Duffus’ absence.

The manager said: “He’s got a thigh injury and it could be months.

“It seems the centre-forward position is cursed. Everyone we bring in to replace the injured one then gets injured.

“Jonah Ayunga, I can’t see him being involved in the next eight or 10 days.”

The absences of Stockton, Duffus, Obika, Ayunga and Shayon Harrison enabled Price to have his first outing of the season.

The teenager played in the central striking role and showed some promising signs, though Stockton’s ability to hold up the ball and bring team-mates into play was noticeably absent.

“He’s vital to what we do,” Robinson said of Stockton.

“We’ve got four strikers injured but we aren’t comparing Freddie to Cole, they are completely different players.

“Again, that’s his (Price) first football of the season and expectations can’t be too high.”

Another player on the absentee list for the last two matches has been Adam Phillips.

Nevertheless, the outlook is brighter for the on-loan Burnley midfielder, who could be back in contention sooner rather than later.

“Adam Phillips has an ankle injury but we’re hoping he’ll be available for Saturday,” Robinson said.

“We thought it was best to keep him out of the game tonight.”