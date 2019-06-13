Westlife concert to be shown at Preston cinema

Westlife are well and truly back with their biggest tour to date coupled with their two new singles ‘Hello My Love’ and ‘Better Man’ going straight to the top of the iTunes charts around the world.

Celebrating 20 years since their debut single hit the No.1 spot, ‘The Twenty Tour’ will see the band perform together for the first time since 2012.

Westlife: The Twenty Tour Live from Croke Park will be broadcast direct via satellite.

Now, cinema goers will be able to join Shane, Nicky, Mark, and Kian and the sold-out crowd at Dublin’s Croke Park Stadium at 8pm on Saturday July 6, direct from their local cinemas.

To book tickets at Vue Preston to see Westlife in Dublin visit westlifecinemas.com.