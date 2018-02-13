TV's Dave Spikey rides into Lancaster

Funnyman Dave Spikey celebrated 30 years in comedy in 2017 with his tour Juggling On A Motorbike.

The landmark tour sees the Lancashire-based comic reflect on his life through is work in the NHS, teaming up with Peter Kay to co-write and co-star in Phoenix Nights and much more.

Dave had been working in for 19 years as a biomedical scientist when in 1987 someone uttered the immortal words, “you’re really funny, you should be a comedian”.

Just a few months later he was crowned the winner of the national talent show ‘Stairway to the Stars’ with a routine about a juggler on a motorbike and the rest is history.

The show arrives at Lancaster Grand on February 22 and tickets are available priced £17.50/£16.

