TV comedian announces Lancaster date

Funnyman Nish Kumar brings his nationwide tour to Lancaster on October 11.

With a string of television appearances under his belt, including Q.I., Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo and have I Got News For You, Kumar is one of the rising stars of the UK comedy scene.

He has twice been nominated for an award at the Edinburgh Festival and was most recently seen on television hosting the satirical, spoof, news series The Mash Report, on BBC Two.

His ‘It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves’ tour promises jokes about politics, mankind’s capacity for self-destruction and if this will lead to the end of days.

The catchy tour name is a quote from the film Terminator 2 and calls into Duke’s Theatre with tickets priced £20 and £18 concessions.