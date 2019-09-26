Walk the Lights in Blackpool for charity

Recruits are being sought by charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation to take part in its eighth annual Walk the Lights through Blackpool’s world famous Illuminations.

The five-mile walk along the Promenade from Bispham Tram Station to Starr Gate sets out at 7pm on Friday, October 4.

Everyone walks at their own pace before meeting up for a sit down, tea and biscuits at Sharples Hall, a community centre close to the walk’s endpoint.

Entry fees and any sponsorship money raised will go towards helping Rosemere Cancer Foundation bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services and therapies that the NHS is unable to afford.

The cost of participating in Walk the Lights is £5 per person.

Walkers can register online or on the night.

To find out more, go to www.rosemere.org.uk.