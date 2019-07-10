The Vikings are invading Preston

But if you would prefer something different, there's plenty of other events happening across the region.

FREE: Vikings, Preston, Saturday, July 13

Kids will love seeing The Very Hungry Caterpillar come to life in Blackpool

Discover what everyday life might have been like over 1,000 years ago and stroll through a Viking encampment in Preston’s Flag Market. You can also visit the Fearsome Craftsmen exhibition at The Harris and see how Viking artisans turned materials they had around them such as wood, bone and metal into useful everyday objects. These included combs, furniture, bowls and belts as well as items of cultural significance. Take a look at the replica Viking house as well as the Silverdale Hoard. From 12pm until 4pm.

PAID: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Blackpool, from Friday, July 12 until Sunday, July 14

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, the critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features a menagerie of 75 lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four of Eric Carle’s stories, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and of course, the star of the show celebrating its 50th birthday in 2019, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. See it at The Grand Theatre in Blackpool - curtain up at various times. Tickets are £15. To book visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/event/the-very-hungry-caterpillar/

FREE: Create Longridge, Longridge, Saturday, July 13

Create Longridge is something the whole community can get involved with

Create Longridge is a creative arts event with a painting competition at its heart. Artists arrive in the town from 8am and have until 6pm to create brand-new original artwork, from scratch within a three-mile radius of the town centre. The artists have to paint in a publicly accessible place so visitors can watch them at work. All the work is then exhibited for sale in the week after Create Longridge day. A fringe programme is also in place featuring art classes, and more. Photo - Sarah Valentine Photography.

FREE: Ill-Abilities Workshop, Thornton, Saturday, July 13

Fresh from wowing crowds at Lytham Festival with their energetic and breath-taking moves, the Oliver Award-nominated, international disability breakdance crew ILL-Abilities will be hosting a free street dance workshop. You’ll build confidence to surpass limitations by discovering your own strengths and creative movements. This fun workshop is inclusive to all ages, all abilities, and all skill levels. No need to book – just turn up at Cleveley’s Plaza from 12pm until 2pm.

PAID: Great Eccleston Show, Great Eccleston, Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14

Dance troupe Ill-Abilities will be giving a free workshop

There is something for everyone at the biggest two-day show in the North-West. Some of the best livestock in the country will be in the main ring, along with horses, sheep, pigs, goats and rare breeds. The tractor pull will take place on both days and the show field will be packed with stalls, produce marquee’s and much, much more. See www.greatecclestonshow.co.uk/for ticket prices. Visitors can pay on the gate by credit and debit cards. Gates open 10am both days.

FREE: Rossendale Kite Festival, Rossendale, Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14

In association with The Northern Kite Group is Rossendale’s first annual Kite Festival. Expect to see lots of professional kite flyers and the world’s biggest teddy bear kite. Join them for kite making workshops, and tuck into some tasty street food. There will also be an open day for Rossendale Leisure Trust activities such as Grip & Go. Free entry for everyone. Runs from 10am until 4pm on both days. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/283419899235069/

PAID: Tudor Festival Day, Hoghton, Sunday, July 14

See some amazing displays at Great Eccleston Show

Don’t miss Tudor Festival Day at Hoghton Tower - great fascinating fun for the whole family. Activities include: a Tudor blacksmithing demonstration - Master Thomas will be forging on a reconstructed forge, using actual charcoal and replica tools of the time.; Tudor spices and feasting - Mistress Gabrielle presents the various spices and exotic foodstuffs known and used in 16th-17th century England, and where they came from; and much more. Day runs from 10am until 4pm. Tickets are £8 adults; £5 children. Book online at www.hoghtontower.co.uk

FREE: TRY-athlon, Leyland, Saturday, July 13

Head to Worden Park and Leyland Leisure Centre for the South Ribble Sports and Wellbeing Day. Challenge yourself, friends, family and colleagues by taking part in one the free events or wellbeing workshops taking place. Create your own triathlon by selecting swim, run and cycle events and distances to suit your ability. Plus fun events, including yoga, retro bike expo, cycle limbo and more. It runs from 11am until 4pm. For more information and to register visit www.southribble.gov.uk/tryathlon or www.facebook.com/events/422828688516067/

FREE: Ormskirk Gingerbread Festival, Ormskirk, Sunday, July 14

Looking for a summer day out with fun for all the family? Then head into Ormskirk town centre for the annual Gingerbread Festival and join in the fun, with something for everyone to enjoy. There’s a variety of entertainment on throughout the day by the Clock Tower and around the town centre, including non-stop entertainment all day and special children’s activities. You don’t want to miss it. Takes place between 11am and 4pm. For more information visit http://www.ormskirkcp.org.uk/

FREE: #mentalhealthmile, Catterall, Saturday, July 13

A Tudor Festival Day is taking place at Hoghton Tower



The #mentalhealthmile is a family run, dog friendly, all ability led one mile event. You can run, walk and talk for one mile at 3pm around the marshalled route within Catterall Village Hall grounds. This is a great opportunity to support your own mental health via exercise with a friendly group in a beautiful environment. Registration is in the wooden gazebo or hall from 2pm, warm up at 2.55pm. Donations are welcome so that this event can keep going. Suitable clothing and footwear recommended.

FREE: Day of Dance and Rushbearing, Pendleside, Saturday, July 13

Morris dancing teams, including locally based Malkin Morris, will dance in Barley and Roughlee in the morning and then take part in Newchurch St. Mary’s rushbearing ceremony in the afternoon, along with more dancing. There may also be opportunities to try out dances. There is no need to book for this free event, just turn up. Donations are welcome. It takes place on Saturday from 10am until 7pm in Pendleside. As part of Festival Bowland 2019. For more information on this event or Festival Bowland contact Gin Crewe on 07887 844025 or email familycrewe@hotmail.com

PAID: Photographic Guided Walk, Carnforth, Saturday, July 13

Join expert wildlife photographer Mike Malpass on a guided walk designed especially for photographers. On the walk you will seek fascinating subjects to shoot, while learning about the amazing nature of Leighton Moss. Gain invaluable tips and knowledge from Mike on this unique guided experience. On Saturday from 10am until 1pm.

FREE AND PAID: Whingefest, Preston, Saturday, July 13

As a band, Whinge is brand-new – but as jaded scenesters, they’ve been around the block a bit. They have met some talented pals along the way, so they thought why not put a load of them in top Preston music venue The Ferret for an all-day extravaganza. The day will feature nine live acts (including Whinge) plus nine DJs all afternoon and into the early hours. From punk rock to hip hop, afrobeat to synthwave, dream pop to garage rock... it’s a musical treat. Whingefest takes place on Saturday from 1pm until 1am. Admission is free until 6pm, and then £3 after. Get your tickets at www.skiddle.com

PAID: Folk It Painting Workshop, Preston, Sunday, July 14

Learn how to paint the Folk It way, using flat brush techniques. No previous experience is needed and all levels welcome. (This workshop uses different techniques to the previous round brush workshop.) Hosted by Vintage Crafts By Jaxs at The Golden Ball in Longton on Sunday, from 10am until 12pm. Tickets are £15 - no pre-payment needed but names must be given for the guestlist as there is only 20 places available.

FREE: Free Parking, Preston, Friday, July 12

Tonight is the night to get your groove on at Vinyl Tap in Preston as hot and funky jazz quartet Free Parking take to the stage. See Harold Salisbury on saxes, Keith Ashcroft on guitar, Norm Helm on bass and Paul Burgess on drums. The music starts at 9pm and admission is free. Get down early to get your seat because it’s going to be busy!

Ormskirk's Gingerbread Festival is set to be even bigger this year

Malkin Morris will be dancing during the Day of Dance and Rushbearing

Preston band Whinge are hosting Whingefest at The Ferret in Preston

The Golden Ball of Longton is the venue for the Folk It Painting Workshop