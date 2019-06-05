Pride Blackpool takes over the resort at the weekend

And there's plenty of other events happening across the region if that doesn't take your fancy:

FREE AND PAID: Pride Blackpool, Blackpool, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9

A Taste of Chorley food festival takes place in the town centre

Pride Blackpool will be held on the Tower Festival Headland directly underneath the World famous Blackpool Tower on the iconic seafront. This years theme is “Oh we do like to be beside the seaside”. Proceedings will begin at 11am with a bigger than ever pride parade which will start from South Pier and proceed all the way along the promenade until it reaches The Metropole Hotel. The Parade will then be followed by a full day of entertainment on our main stage headlined by the Claire Richards, Chesney Hawkes and more.

PAID: Miss Dance and Dance Master of Great Britain, Blackpool, Sunday, June 9

This is the final of the prestigious International Dance Teachers Association competition to award the titles of Miss Dance and Dance Master of Great Britain 2019. Competitors dancing in this final will have qualified by winning their regional heat. There will be over 70 dancers performing on the day. This is an opportunity for these young hopefuls to show their potential professional skills. Catch them at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool from 12pm. Tickets from £16.

FREE: A Taste of Chorley, Chorley, Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9

Head to Preston's Flag Market to see a display of Vintage Vehicles

Treat your taste buds and quench your thirst for local produce at the fantastic food and drink showcase, A Taste of Chorley. This enticing event returns to Chorley town centre with a range of food and drink activities to celebrate the Chorley borough’s flavoursome food and drink offer while also promoting a healthier future for residents, visitors and businesses. If you love food and drink, visit the tasty stalls along Fazakerley Street and Cleveland Street between 11am and 4pm.

FREE: Vintage Vehicles, Preston, Saturday, June 8

Don’t miss a raft of classic vehicles from the British Commercial Vehicle Museum on display from 10am until 4pm. There will be classic vehicles and interesting artefacts on the Flag Market in Preston city centre. Don’t just stand and observe from a distance, get up close to some classic vehicles and see how transport has changed over time. This event is part of the Preston’s Summer of Fun programme. You can also catch a Maker’s Market on the Flag Market, with stalls from local producers and more.

FREE: Instrument Making Workshop, Preston, Sunday, June 9

Pond Dipping is taking place at Wyre Estuary Country Park

This workshop will provide materials and guidance in constructing instruments from recyclable plastic bottles. The group will then work out some patterns together to form an Afro-Brazilian Bottle Band with the option of performing alongside the Worldwise Samba Band at a performance on Saturday, June 15. All ages are welcome and the activities will be in a range of difficulties. The workshop is being held at UCLan Media Factory, Kirkham Street, Preston from 1pm until 3pm.

FREE: Lancaster Grand Prix Cycle Race, Lancaster, Sunday, June 9

The Lancaster Grand Prix will be a round of British Cycling’s flagship calendar - the HSBC UK National Road Series. The race will start and finish at the iconic landmark Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park, and will cover a hilly 100 mile course featuring seven laps of a circuit based largely on roads in the famous Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. During the race a free festival of fun events and displays aimed at families and promoting healthy lifestyles will also take place in Williamson Park.

PAID: Meet the Author Onjali Q. Rauf, Preston, Saturday, June 8

The Lancaster Grand Prix Cycle Race takes place in and around Williamson Park in the city

Award winning author Onjali Q. Rauf comes to the Harris Museum on Saturday at 11am and 1.30pm. Onjali Q. Raúf’s Blue Peter Book’s Award-winning debut novel portrays the refugee crisis through the eyes of a child in a way that’s accessible, warm and funny. The Boy at the Back of the Class is the story of new boy Ahmet, a refugee from Syria, told from the point of view of an anonymous classmate. The result is an unforgettable story that will find a home in the heart of every child. This event takes place at 11am and 1.30pm. Book online at Eventbrite.

PAID: World Oceans Day Beach Craft, Fleetwood, Saturday, June 8

Drop in to Rossall Point Observation Tower in Fleetwood and take part in finding out about our oceans wildlife and make crafts from driftwood and beach treasures. Children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian at all times. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended. Drop-in any time between 11am and 2.30pm. Last session at 2pm. Admission is £2.50 per child. For more information call 01995 602125. And for more details on World Oceans Day visit https://www.worldoceansday.org/

FREE: Saturday Scratch, Garstang, Saturday, June 8

Sign up for this beginners course to learn how to program interactive games, stories, and characters. Scratch encourages young people to be creative and work together to share their creations. Saturday Scratch is held every Saturday at Garstang Library from 10am until 11am. It is suitable for children aged between eight and 11. Advance booking is required. Book online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/saturday-scratch-garstang-tickets-54516955682 or call 0300 123 6703.

PAID: Twits, Wits and Bawdy Baskets, Burnley, Saturday, June 8

Meet the Author Onjali Q. Rauf at the Harris Museum in Preston

Outdoor theatre brought to you by Doodlebug Productions. No one is who they seem to be in this riotous cross-dressing comedy. A hapless band of Tudor rogues decide to make money as a company of strolling players and on arrival at Gawthorpe Hall, in Padiham a frantic farce ensues. ‘Twits’ is a hilarious romp through an imagined history, using people and places which actually existed. Tickets £11.00 via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/twits-wits-and-bawdy-baskets-tickets-52720471349

FREE: Edith Rigby Guided Walk, Preston, Sunday, June 9

Take a stroll with a difference around Winckley Square and beyond. Would you like to discover more about the life of Edith Rigby, Preston’s most famous suffragette? Then join Judy, a Friend of Winckley Square tour guide for a guided walk. The walk starts in Winckley Square Gardens at 10am on Sunday and takes you to where Edith was born, stopping for refreshments at the Central Methodist Church where Edith married Charles Rigby. Spend time in Winckley Square where Edith and Charles lived with their adopted son Sandy and where many of the Preston Suffragette meetings were held.

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, June 9

In keeping with a week of jazz throughout Preston and in particular at The Ferret, they thought they would end the week with their favourite jazz band of them all - Free Parking. Listen to four incredible musicians - Harold Salisbury, Norm Helm, Keith Ashcroft and Paul Burgess - do their thing. Doors open 8.30pm on Sunday, admission £3.

PAID: Crochet Workshop, Longton, Sunday, June 9

Want to take your crocheting to the next level? Now is your chance. The host for this Sunday morning workshop will be Alex from MoHo Crafts. The workshop is £15 per person and this includes hook (if needed), two balls of yarn and access to all Moho Crafts patterns. No pre-payment is needed - they just need your name for the guest list as numbers are limited to 20 places only. It takes place from 10am until 12pm at The Golden Ball of Longton, as part of their regular Sunday morning craft workshops. To confirm your place email emma_golpys@hotmail.com

PAID: Stanah Squirrels Wildlife Watch Group, Thornton, Saturday, June 8

Stanah Squirrels Wildlife Watch Group is an environmental/wildlife group for children aged eight to 14 years who meet on the second Saturday of the month (except August) at Wyre Estuary Country Park. They take part in nature walks, wildlife surveys and more. This week they will be enjoying pond dipping. Runs from 10am until 12.30pm. Admission is £1. Booking is essential and parental consent forms are required. Call 07989 579351.

FREE: Churchtown Health Walk, Churchtown, Saturday, June 8

A circular countryside walk along paths, tracks and across fields from St Helen’s Church, out the rear of the churchyard, across the footbridge, across the river, along track to Beech House Farm, along Catterall Lane, across fields/tracks to riverside path back to the footbridge and churchyard. Takes places on Saturday, with a prompt 2pm start.

Head to Winckley Square in Preston for an Edith Rigby Guided Walk

Twits, Wits and Bawdy Baskets takes place at Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham

Saturday Scratch takes place at Garstang Library

A crochet workshop is being held at The Golden Ball of Longton