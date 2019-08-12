Morecambe Carnival a determined success - pictures from the event
The Morecambe Carnival returned for the sixth successive year at the weekend, bringing an incredible array of events, attractions and music to the Morecambe Promenade, welcoming visitors from far and wide.
Despite heavy rain and high winds on Saturday that resulted in some cancellations to events, the volunteer carnival team said: "We’re determined to deliver the carnival for the town and community!”
The same spirit was shared by the stage acts including The Christians who took to the main stage on Saturday night to perform for the carnival visitors and fans, delivering an incredibly memorable performance.
1. Shine for Sian wins best float at Morecambe Carnival
Best float at Morecambe Carnival was Shine for Sian.