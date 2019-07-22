Make a Colour Splash in Blackpool

But if you'd rather stay clean there's so many other events happening over the coming days

PAID AND FREE: Blackpool Colour Splash, Blackpool, Saturday, July 27

David Dickinson and his Real Deal team will be in Blackburn

Take part in Blackpool’s most colourful event and paint the beach for Trinity Hospice. Entrants can walk, skip, jog or run their way through seven different coloured paint stations. Starts from Starr Gate Beach in Blackpool and runs from 12pm until 2pm. Admission is £18 for adults and for those under the age of 16 it is £16. The Colour Splash is free to watch. For more information and to book a place visit https://www.trinityhospice.co.uk/our-events/detail/colour-splash/

FREE: Blackpool Jazz and Blues Weekend, Blackpool, Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28

Stephen Pierre, on behalf of The Unity Music Arts Trust, proudly presents The Blackpool Jazz and Blues Weekend. Enjoy two days of live music performed by various musicians visiting from across the UK. These are free public outdoor events with bucket collections supporting both The Unity Music Arts Trust and Trinity Hospice. Takes place in St Johns Square, Church Street, Blackpool, from 12pm until 6pm on both days. For more information about the festival call the promotors on 07973 451978.

FREE: David Dickinson’s Real Deal, Blackburn, Saturday, July 27

Katie Doherty and the Navigators is just one of the acts performing at Ribfest

Why let your antiques collect dust in the attic when you can sell them for cash? Take money on the spot from a dealer OR if you think your item is worth more… take a gamble at auction. Join David Dickinson and the Real Deal team at King Georges Hall in Blackburn from 8am until 5pm. The team of independent valuers will be offering free advice on all items brought along on the day. Admission is free and you do not need to book a place or a ticket. Please take photo ID. Visit www.kinggeorgeshall.com/ for more.

PAID: Ribfest, Ribchester, Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28

This award winning music and arts festival celebrates all kinds of music and performing arts in the beautiful Ribble Valley village of Ribchester. It aims to showcase the best local and Lancashire talent and offers something for everyone to enjoy including lively gigs, more formal music concerts, theatre, interesting talks and other family events. Takes place at various venues in Ribchester, with ticket prices ranging from £5 to £15. To book visit https://www.ribcaged.co.uk/ribfest-2-c.asp

PAID AND FREE: Blackpool Pier to Pier Swim, Blackpool, Saturday, July 27

It's not just the Colour Splash taking place in Blackpool - the annual Pier to Pier Swim is also one not to miss

The Official Annual Blackpool Pier to Pier Swim is back. Swim 1.6 miles from North to South Pier. Take a short tram ride to the start passing the Tower and Golden Mile. Finishers receive a memento and t-shirt with commissioned artist impression on the front. Open to wetsuit and non-wetsuit swimmers. It’s all happening between 6am and 2pm. Admission for swimmers is £48. The event it free to watch. Registration takes place the Sandcastle Waterpark.

FREE: Midnight Johnny, Preston, Saturday, July 27

It’s rare to see American musician Midnight Johnny on these shores during the summer - so he is celebrating by embarking on a summer tour. And Saturday sees him and his band rock up in Preston. You can see one of the best blues guitarists in the region perform a range of songs, from his own stuff to some great covers. Midnight Johnny will be in action at Vinyl Tap, along with bassist Norm Helm and drummer Paul Burgess, with Ian Cross on keys. Admission is free and the music starts at 9pm.

PAID: Fairy Tale Adventure, Carnforth, Sunday, July 28

There will be something for everyone at the Preston Pulse Community Celebration

Interactive theatre company Attic Door Productions will be sprinkling fairy dust over the historic family home of Leighton Hall, revealing a host of magical characters who need help on an important quest. Pixies, elves and fairies are invited to fly along to help them imbue the gem of happiness with all the fairy power it needs to keep story book land alive. Ideal for girls and boys aged five to 11, but everyone is welcome. Two sessions at 10am and 2pm. To book visit http://www.leightonhall.co.uk

FREE: Preston Pulse Community Celebration, Preston, Saturday, July 27

Preston Pulse is a community-led event highlighting and showcasing the great things that happen in Preston, giving the opportunity for everyone to get involved. Head down to the Flag Market, Preston Markets and the Harris Museum for a fun-packed day of free activities and entertainment to suit everyone. There will be stalls filled with food, fun and facts as well as a range of performances to enjoy. If you fancy getting stuck in, there’s plenty opportunities, from card making to mass participation dancing. From 10.30am until 4.30pm.

FREE: Sunday Summer Stroll, Preston, Sunday, July 28

Why not take advantage of the lovely weather and head outdoors for a summer stroll round Fishwick Nature Reserve. This Preston City Council Park Ranger led and guided walk will take you around the picturesque Fishwick Nature Reserve. You will have the opportunity to look at the different habitats in mid-summer and find out about conservation work carried out by volunteers in this wildlife haven. To take part just meet at the reserve car park at 10am. Suitable clothing and footwear required.

PAID: Family Fun Day, Preston, Sunday, July 28

Take advantage of the weather and go on a Sunday Summer Stroll

Help raise money in aid of North West Ambulance. This family fun day will have a variety of activities for everyone to get excited about. Kids indoor activities include pizza making, face painting, a slime workshop, sand art and lucky dips. There will also be a variety of stalls, a raffle, a tombola, a kids fun fair, and carnival games. Admission is free. This is a fundraising event for the North West Air Ambulance charity. Runs from 11am until 5pm at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club on Lightfoot Lane.

FREE: Halslam Park Xplorer, Preston, Monday, July 29

Xplorer is both fun and educational. Explore Haslam Park in Ashton as a family in this navigational challenge. Follow the map and find the markers, where there will be an image for younger children or a themed question for older children. To take part register and collect your map on the day at the stand near the bowling hut. Takes place on Monday from 10am until 12pm. Admission is free. Suitable clothing and footwear is recommended for this event. To learn more about the Xplorer Challenge visit their website at http://www.xplorer.org.uk/

PAID: When the Lights Go On Again, Lytham, from Wednesday, July 24 until Saturday, July 27

When the Lights Go On Again is a musical which tells the story of family life during the war years. The audience will laugh and cry along with the families and they are asked to sing along with all the old favourites culminating in a VE/VJ day party. It’s taking place at the Lowther Pavilion in Lytham until Saturday. Tickets are £12 - £14.

PAID: Kids Clay Lamp Making Workshop, Preston, Monday, July 29

Become your own Fearsome Craftsman during the run of this exhibition running at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in Preston. Make a Viking-style clay lamp to take home in this hands-on creative workshop. And you can also find out about some of the Viking objects featured in the Fearsome Craftsmen exhibition. The suggested age for this event is five years and above. There are sessions at 11am until 12pm and 1pm until 2pm on Monday. Admission is £2. Booking is essential. To book visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fearsome-craftsmen-make-a-nordic-clay-lamp-tickets-63425186440

FREE: Skateboarding Workshops, Preston, Tuesday, July 30

Learn to skate over the summer holidays as free skateboarding workshops return, running for six weeks. These workshops create an opportunity for young people to learn to skateboard and hone their skills. All skateboards and safety gear will be supplied by Northern Rolling. Suitable for ages eight and upwards. The first session, on Preston’s Moor Park, takes place on Tuesday at 10am. To check places left email info@northernrolling.co.uk

PAID: Wonderwood Festival, Blackburn, Saturday, July 27

Wonderwood is the brand new, boutique forest summer event. Taking place on Saturday, the one-day event will invite guests deep into the mystical forest of Witton Country Park in the rolling hills of Lancashire where they will be mesmerised by some huge talent, including Bugzy Malone, Gorgon City, Holy Goofand more. Tickets start at just £27.50.

Step back in time with When the Lights Go On Again, being performed in Lytham