Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service opens its doors to the public

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) will be opening the doors to its Service Training Centre, West Way, Chorley, on Saturday, July 20, for a day of fun, demonstrations and activities.

The 999 Family Fun Day has been organised in partnership with North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Constabulary, as well as partners including Bolton Mountain Rescue, Blood Bikes, fire investigation dogs, police horses, Urban Search and Rescue and more.

The event has been designed to let people see behind-the-scenes of all three emergency services, watch live demonstrations, see vehicles and other equipment and meet the partners they work closely with, who are invaluable to helping keep Lancashire safe.

Tom Cookson, community protection manager of Southern Area, said: “We’re delighted to be able to host the 999 Family Fun Day at our Training Centre and have lots of exciting demonstrations and activities available for the people of Lancashire to see. We’re grateful to our partners that have come together in order to be able to run this event and a big thank you to everyone who has given up their time. Our thanks also extend to Runshaw Adult College for allowing us to use their car park in order to run the shuttle bus service.”

The event is free to the public, however all tickets have now been allocated. A final release of tickets will be released closer to the event date (week commencing July 15), but for the time being, there is no more availability.

Tom added: "We thought this event might be popular, however, we didn’t expect tickets to be ordered as quickly as they were and we’re excited that the public are interested in seeing behind our doors.

"We decided to ticket the event for safety reasons therefore we ask people to bring their ticket for each member of their party on the day. We may be conducting bag checks on entry. If anyone has ordered a ticket who can no longer attend, we’d be grateful if you could cancel the ticket as we have a waiting list of people who’d still like to attend.”

The 999 Family Fun Day also coincides with the Mayoral day, an annual event whereby all local mayors and Combined Fire Authority members are invited to attend the Service Training Centre to meet with staff and watch demonstrations. This will be the first year the newly appointed chief fire officer for LFRS, Justin Johnston, will be leading proceedings.