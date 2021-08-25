How you can see the Red Arrows this Saturday in Blackpool

The RAF's aerobatic display team will be using Blackpool Airport as a stopping off point for their scheduled appearance at the Isle of Man bank holiday airshow.

The Reds, regular visitors to Squires Gate over the years, will be gracing the skies of the Fylde coast on Saturday, August 28.

Airport bosses are encouraging fans to come a long a get a close view by using its new park and ride carpark, which costs £15, and then spending the day in Blackpool enjoying the attractions.

The Red Arrows will be in Blackpool on Saturday

Here are the times the Red Arrows will be in town:

Morning arrival time: 11.30 am.

Morning departure time: 14:12 pm.

Afternoon arrival time: 15.00 pm.

The Red Arrows will not be displaying in Blackpool this year, but they will be at the airport

Afternoon departure time: 17.30 pm.

The Red Arrows will fly over Douglas bay at 2.30pm on what is being called the Super Manx bank holiday weekend, created for the second year by moving the TT's senior race day.

Their annual appearance at the Blackpool Airshow will have to wait however, since the Blackpool Airshow was cancelled for 2021 due to ongoing uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and the gathering of large crowds.

Next year, the event is back on the schedule and pencilled in for August 6 and 7.

The aircraft will stop over at Squires Gate on their way to the Isle of Man