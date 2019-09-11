High octane thrills at country house near Carnforth

Motorcycle racers and spectators are revving up for a day of high octane thrills against a unique classic country house backdrop.

On Sunday September 22, Leighton Hall, near Carnforth, will host its fifth annual thrilling speed hill climb competition.

The hill climb, organised by Ian Sherrard of Sherrard Classic Vehicle Events, has quickly established itself as one of the most popular and competitively contested events in the off-road motorcycle calendar, with tricky challenges for riders racing at 100 miles an hour.

The undulating uphill track, extended last year, includes a testing 50 -60 degree bend just 50 metres from the start line, giving spectators a grandstand view of thrills-and spills-with live commentary keeping everyone up to speed.

With no limits on speed (or noise!), the race is open to all solo motorcyclists and 3 wheelers of any cc size who are up for the challenge. New for 2019 is a class for junior riders aged between 13 and 16 years, a great opportunity to spot future talent.

Top riders include Robert Mercer from Oswaldtwistle, who will be defending the course record. He gained the fastest overall 2018 time: a blistering 9.39 seconds!

There’s plenty of entertainment for the whole family, from close up views of the powerful machines in the paddock, to bargain hunting at the ever-popular auto jumble and trade stands.

Enjoy static and club displays of modern and classic bikes, and plenty of onsite refreshments.

New for this year, the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service will be focusing on staying safe on and off road, with enrolments for their lifesaving ‘Biker Down’ course. Children can let off steam racing around play areas, Woodland Walk and Tree Face Trail.

Providing the perfect backdrop, Leighton Hall is gearing up for their most adrenaline charged event of the year.

Owner Suzie Reynolds said: “It’s fantastic that our beautiful parkland provides the perfect challenge for one of the best hill climbs in the area. “The new course length record was only set last year, so it’ll be thrilling to see riders putting their strategies into practice as they race for Leighton Hall Cup!”

Grounds open at 9am with practice warm ups from 9.30 and racing starting at 1pm.

Tickets remain at 2018 prices, just £8.50 for adults, and £3.50 for under-15s.

Admission includes free parking, plus access to Leighton’s gardens and grounds. The hall itself will not be open for guided tours that day.

Due to health and safety reasons, dogs are not allowed and under 15’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Personal photography is welcomed, however commercial photographers need to contact the event organisers separately.