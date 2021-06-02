Here are five of the best dog-friendly attractions in Lancashire

2.

Ingleton Falls, Broadwood Entrance, Ingleton, Carnforth Ingleton has been well-known for its caves and magnificent mountain scenery since the 18th century, but after a series of articles appeared in the local press, public curiosity prompted officials to make the waterfalls accessible to the public. The trail first opened on April 11, 1885. Thousands of visitors flocked to Ingleton by train. The trail follows a well-defined footpath which runs as close to the edge of the two rivers as possible to provide spectacular views of the waterfalls. Responsible dog owners are welcome to use the trail. On certain sections of the trail and when crossing farmland dogs must be kept on a lead.