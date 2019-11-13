Climate change lecture at Lancaster University

Lancaster Arts invites audiences to join a storytelling lecture about how we cope with climate change with Dr Matt Winning called It’s The End Of The World As We Know It.

An award-winning comedian and environmental economist, Matt has a PHD in climate change policy and combined his two worlds of comedy and environmental economics in an attempt to help to save the planet.

Matt is best known as the environment correspondent on Dave’s Unspun with Matt Forde and his podcast Operation Earth.

Dr Matt Winning performs at the Nuffield Theatre at Lancaster University at 8pm on Wednesday, (November 13).

Call 01524 594151 for tickets.