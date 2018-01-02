Van Helsing goes on trial in Lancaster

Innocent or guilty?

The Trial of Van Helsing comes to Lancaster.

Van Helsing: vampire-hunter hero? Or insane criminal?

This is the question the audience is faced with in Attic Door Productions’ brand-new show ‘The Trial of Van Helsing’, coming to The Storey in February 2018.

After the success of 2016’s ‘The Trial of Dr Jekyll’ the team at Attic Door Productions return with another new twist on a classic tale, as the most famous vampire hunter of all time faces the court.

‘The Trial of Van Helsing’ is being performed on Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd February 2018 at The Storey, Lancaster.

Book your tickets now on 01524 419486 or at www.atticdoorproductions.co.uk.