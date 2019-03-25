The Tiger who came to tea on stage in Lancaster at The Dukes Theatre this April

Children's best-loved picture book The Tiger Who Came to Tea comes the stage at The Dukes Theatre in Lancaster this April 12 and 13.

This musical play adapted from Judith Kerr’s classic tale now in its 10th year is the ideal introduction to theatre for children aged three and above and the perfect treat for the whole family.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mum are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they don’t expect to see is a big, stripy tiger.

What will Sophie’s Daddy say when he gets home?

This musical slice of teatime mayhem is filled with sing-a-long songs, oodles of magic and interactive fun.

Dates and performance times

Performances at The Dukes Theatre are at 1.30pm and 4pm on April 12 and at 11am and 2pm on April 13.

How to get tickets

Tickets are priced £12.50 each or £44 for a family of four. To book, contact The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org

