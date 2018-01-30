Modern take on Shakespeare classic

The 21st century version of the world’s most tragic romance, Romeo and Juliet is revised by award-winning dance and theatre company ‘Lost Dog’.

They bring their latest show Juliet and Romeo – A Guide to Long Life and Happy Marriage to the Nuffield Theatre at Lancaster Arts on Wednesday, February 7 at 8pm.

Performers Ben Duke and Solène Weinachter reveal the real story of Romeo and Juliet. It turns out they didn’t die in a tragic misunderstanding, they have somehow survived into middle age; living together they wonder how they got there and what they managed to lose along the way.

The work explores the rougher edges of honesty in relationships, the sometimes humbling shared humanity, and how on earth anyone progresses from there, and combines dance, comedy, contemporary text and theatre. For more details call 01524 594151 or boxoffice@lancasterarts.org