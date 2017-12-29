Lancaster’s Aladdin production goes out on a high

More than 11,000 people will have seen The Dukes production of Aladdin by the time it closes on January 6.

The show has proved so popular that an extra performance was added on Boxing Day and songs featured in the play are now available on a CD being sold at the Lancaster theatre.

Aladdin is being performed in The Round where The Dukes has been staging its festive productions for the past five years.

Among the most popular characters with the audience are Aladdin himself played by Marcquelle Ward who has previously appeared in Cats at the London Palladium; the Genie played by Delme Thomas, 2016 winner of The Stage award for acting excellence; and the Uncle - Arif Javid - who played a lead role in Finding Fatimah screened in cinemas nationwide this year.

The success of Aladdin is the icing on the Christmas cake for The Dukes which has won several accolades during 2017: the NW Cultural Education Award for its partnership with Lancaster University; Northern Soul Awards for Best Cinema and Best Theatre Production and The Bay Living Award for Best Arts/Entertainments Venue.

To book tickets for the remaining performances of Aladdin, ring the Dukes box office 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.