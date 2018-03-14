Lancashire broadcaster and Bullseye host Jim Bowen dies aged 80

Lancashire broadcaster and comedian Jim Bowen, best known as the host of the 80s TV game show Bullseye has died at the age of 80.

His wife confirmed the news to BBC Radio Lancashire.

Jim Bowen

He became a household name presenting Bullseye in 1981, which attracted 20 million viewers at its peak.

He was known for the “super, smashing, great” and “now look what you could have won...” catchphrases in the show.

Before beginning his career in the 60s as a stand-up comedian, he was the deputy headmaster of Caton Primary School near Lancaster.

Later in his career he presented a live morning magazine programme on BBC Radio Lancashire between 1999 and 2003.

He also enjoyed cameo roles in dramas such as Last Of The Summer Wine as well as roles in Jonathan Creek and in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights.

In 2011, Bowen, also known as Alf in the Tetley Bitter adverts, said he had learned to “appreciate all the things in life” after suffering two strokes.