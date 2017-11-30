Joanna Lumley to hit the road in It's All About Me tour

Joanna Lumley's "fabulous" new tour is coming to Blackpool

It's All About Me, in which the actress will discuss adventures from her career and "recount some never heard before stories", kicks off in October next year.

The Ab Fab star, 71, said: "The thought of this tour... has completely taken over my waking hours.

"It's utterly thrilling to start planning the stories I can tell, and the rapture (and gratitude, to be fair) with which I shall greet the audiences.

"Nothing like this has come my way before, and I may have to be dragged off with a hook at the end of each show. Oh people! This is especially for you from me, with masses of love. I think it will be fabulous."

Lumley will be joined on stage by friend and producer Clive Tulloh, who will put questions from the audience to her.

The 30-date tour, which begins on 6 October at Belfast's Waterfront Hall, includes dates in Glasgow, Blackpool, Sheffield, Leeds, London and Brighton.

Joanna Lumley 2018 tour dates:

Sat 6 Oct – Waterfront, Belfast

Sun 7 Oct – Bord Gais, Dublin

Tue 9 Oct – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

Wed 10 Oct – Sage, Gateshead

Thu 11 Oct – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Fri 12 Oct – EICC, Edinburgh

Sat 13 Oct – Opera House, Blackpool

Sun 14 Oct – Lowry, Manchester

Wed 17 Oct – New Theatre, Oxford

Thu 18 Oct – Hippodrome, Bristol

Fri 19 Oct – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Sat 20 Oct – Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Sun 21 Oct – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Mon 22 Oct – Regent Theatre, Ipswich

Wed 24 Oct – City Hall, Sheffield

Thu 25 Oct – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Fri 26 Oct – First Direct Arena, Leeds

Sat 27 Oct – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

Sun 28 Oct – Barbican, York

Mon 29 Oct – Palladium, London

Wed 31 Oct – Pavilions, Plymouth

Thu 1 Nov – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

Fri 2 Nov – Guildhall, Southampton

Sat 3 Nov – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

Sun 4 Nov – Guildhall, Portsmouth

Tue 6 Nov – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Wed 7 Nov – St Georges Hall, Blackburn

Thu 8 Nov – Brighton Dome, Brighton

Fri 9 Nov – Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Sat 10 Nov – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury