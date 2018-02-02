Search

From the Edinburgh Fringe to Lancaster

Tin Can People's Katie and Pip
Tin Can People's Katie and Pip

Tin Can People is bringing its latest show Katie and Pip to Lancaster.

Celebrating the relationship between Katie, a 15-year-old diabetic girl, and Pip her five- year old border collie, trained by Katie to save her life.

Tin Can People investigates the pairing between humans and dogs as a vehicle to exploring compassion and companionship in the human social condition.

Katie & Pip debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017.

It will be performed at Lancaster Arts on February 9 at 8pm in conjunction with local arts organisation ‘Making Room’.

Tickets are available from www.lancasterarts.org or by calling the box office on 01524 594151 weekdays between 12pm and 5pm.