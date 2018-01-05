Family puppet show at Lancaster theatre

An internationally renowned puppet theatre brings a new spin to a classic children’s tale at The Dukes this month.

Little Angel Theatre will present two performances of Red Riding Hood and the Wolf on January 13 at 11am and 1.30pm.

The show asks what if the Big Bad Wolf wasn’t big or bad at all?

Little Angel’s take on the story centres on two misfits who just want to fit in and is recommended for anyone aged seven plus.

Red Riding Hood and the Wolf is the first show in The Dukes biggest ever season of family entertainment.

Tickets for family shows cost £7.20 or a season ticket costing £21.60 will buy four shows for the price of three.

For more and to book tickets, ring 01524 598500.