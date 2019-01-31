Extra Dukes show featuring Sir Ian McKellen

Owing to unprecedented demand, Sir Ian McKellen will perform an extra show when he visits Lancaster’s Dukes theatre in May.

When Sir Ian announced that he would be celebrating his 80th birthday by presenting a new solo show at 80 venues nationwide, tickets for The Dukes date sold out so fast that the veteran actor has agreed to add a matinee performance. His new intimate show is a mixture of anecdote and acting, including Tolkien, Shakespeare, others…and you, the audience.

“The show starts with Gandalf and will probably end with an invitation to act with me on stage. In-between there will be anecdotes and acting,” said Sir Ian. All profits from the show will benefit a specific cause at The Dukes which is a registered charity. Tickets for the extra 2pm show on May 28 are available to Dukes Supporters and the general public. Those who already have tickets for the evening performance can’t apply for the matinee show. Anyone who entered the lottery in November for the evening performance and was unsuccessful, or has added their name to the waiting list will automatically be added to the new process for tickets and doesn’t need to do anything. All bookings are limited to two tickets per person and are priced £40 for rows A-H and £35 for rows J-M. Contact The Dukes Box Office or email tickets@dukes-lancaster.org with any questions.

Dukes Friends pay from £3.25 each month; Dukes Champions from £5 monthly; Dukes Patrons from £15 each month and Dukes Guardians from £85 monthly. For more information on The Dukes Supporters scheme, visit www.dukes-lancaster.org/support

The Dukes is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation. The Dukes receives funding from Arts Council England, Lancaster City Council and Lancaster University.

In 2018, The Dukes won the NW Creative Careers Champion Award. Other awards include the 2016 UK Theatre Award for Best Show for Children and Young People and the 2017 Northern Soul Award for Best Cinema.