Broadcaster Danny Baker returns to Lancaster theatre

Broadcasting legend Danny Baker will return to Lancaster in May with a brand new show, Good Time Charlie’s Back, which he has vowed will serve as his farewell tour.

Following his critically acclaimed Cradle To The Stage tour earlier last year, which played more than 50 dates across the UK, Danny was thirsty to return to the stage.

“These shows will be startling, high kicking, fresh, eruptive and often under three hours. On this, you have my word,” said Danny.

Danny Baker is a broadcaster who has worked throughout print, television and radio for over 30 years.

His show is coming to the Lancaster Grand on Wednesday May 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £22.50/£20 on 01524 64695.