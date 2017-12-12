Beauty and the Beast panto in Morecambe

Morecambe Winter Gardens will host a festive treat for all this week.

Tracey Austin’s Dance Factory presents Beauty and the Beast from Saturday.

Rhiyanna Lord plays Belle, Ben Cannon plays the Beast, of Tracey Austin Dance Factory, who are presenting Beauty and the Beast at the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Rhiyanna Lord plays Belle, Ben Cannon plays the Beast, Vesna Cvetkovic Jones plays the Candlestick, John Morbey plays father, Maurice, Morgan Cvetkovic Jones plays Gaston, Sophie Jones and Shannon Leaverton play Daisy, Amber McAnulty plays the Chicken, Jorja Fisher plays Chip, Miracle Hargreaves is Mrs Potts, Poppy Ormesher plays the Clock and Amber Harvey is the Footstool.

The show takes place on December 16 at 7pm, December 17 at 2pm, December 19 at 10am and December 21 at 7pm.

Tickets cost £6 on 01524 409009.