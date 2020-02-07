Sing-a-long-a Bohemian Rhapsody at Lancaster Grand

Sing-a-Long-a Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) will be shown at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Friday, March 27 at 7.30pm.

From the producers of Sing-a-Long-a Sound of Music and Sing-a-Long-a The Greatest Showman, experience the smash hit film as you have never experienced it before.

Celebrate Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury.

The live host will warm up voices in true Mercury style, teaching some iconic dance moves and showing everyone how to use their interactive prop bags,

Then sit back and sing along with the on screen lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody, Under Pressure and Somebody to Love .

Please note this is a screening of the movie not a live stage show.

Telephone the box office on 01524 64695.