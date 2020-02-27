Rainforest paintings can be viewed at Pizza Margherita in Lancaster

A world of jungle adventures is waiting to be explored at a Lancaster gallery.

During his expeditions over the past 20 years, Simon Chapman has carried a sketchpad and paints to remind him of his adventures.

Simon Chapman at his exhibition in the gallery at Pizza Margherita. Picture by Darren Andrews.

And an exhibition of his rainforest paintings can be viewed in the gallery upstairs at Pizza Margherita in Moor Lane, until April 23.

Simon is a physics teacher at Morecambe Bay Academy and during school holidays he explores some of the world’s most far flung locations.

But his interest in painting the wild and wonderful scenes he encounters came about by accident.

Simon, who lives in Lancaster, is giving a talk on the stories behind the paintings on March 25 at 7.30pm.

All profits from any sales will be donated to the World Wide Fund For Nature.