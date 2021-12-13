New Year’s Eve in Lancashire 2021: Best events, fireworks displays and parties to celebrate the start of 2022
There's no doubt 2021 has been another challenging year, so what better way to say "good riddance" than a New Year's Eve celebration and with it - hopes of a brighter and better 2022.
Here are some of the planned events taking place across Lancashire on New Year's Eve ...
New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball - Bell & Bottle, Blackpool Road - Preston
New Year's Eve Northern Soul and Motown Party - Blackpool Winter Gardens
New Year's Eve Family Party - Blackpool Winter Gardens
The Minstrel New Years Eve Party - Chorley
New Year's Eve Gala Dinner Party - Imperial Banqueting - Preston
Blackpool New Years Eve Fireworks - Comedy Carpet, Tower Festival Headland, Promenade - Blackpool
New Year's Eve Ceilidh - The Centre @ Halton, Low Road, Halton - Lancaster
New Year’s Eve Party @ Hobbit Hill - Stonyhurst - Clitheroe
James Bond 007 Party New Year's Eve - Queen's Square - Poulton-le-Fylde
A Very Goth New Year's Eve with The Gothmariner - The Alhambra Theatre - Morecambe
New Year's Eve Party - The Talbot - Euxton
Sapphires New Year's Eve Show and Celebrations - Blackpool
New Year's Eve Party - Rose & Crown - Chorley
Blou Presents New Year's Eve - Riva Showbar - Preston
New Year's Eve Party - Funny Girls - Blackpool
New Year's Eve Party - Hoggs N Heifers - Lancaster
Ska Face - Station Pub and Grill - Lytham
New Year's Eve Party - The New Philly Family Bar - Blackpool
Best Western Higher Trapp Country House Hotel New Year's Eve Party - Simonstone - Burnley
Parkfield Labour Club - live music with Flash Floods - Ashton-on-Ribble - Preston
New Year's Eve at The Showboat - Ma Kellys Showboat & Uncle Tom's Sports Bar - Blackpool
New Year's Eve Party - Charnock Richard Football Club - Chorley
Rivington Brewing Co Present New Years Eve On The Farm - Chorley
New Year's Eve Warhol Ball - Revolution Blackpool - Blackpool
New Year’s Eve Family Party - Mercure Blackburn Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa - Blackburn