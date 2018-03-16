Space rockers Hawkwind host three-day festival in Morecambe before kicking off world record attempt

Prog rock legends and electronic music pioneers Hawkwind are to headline a three-day festival in Morecambe over the Easter weekend.

The award-winning band, formed almost half a century ago, will preside over the Hawkeaster event at The Alhambra and Carlton Suite in Marine Road between March 30 and April 1.

Created by Dave Brock in 1969, Hawkwind have held previous Hawkeaster events in Seaton, Devon, where they are now based, but are bringing the show up north for the first time.

Other acts on the bill include Ginger Wildheart of 90s britrock band The Wildhearts, electronic act System 7, prog-rock and blues outfit Son of Man, and post-punk band The Membranes.

The last time Hawkwind performed in Morecambe was at The Dome in 2006.

Dozens of musicians, dancers and writers have worked with the band since their inception, including Lemmy, who went on to form Motorhead and Cream drummer Ginger Baker.

Songwriter, singer and guitarist Brock remains the only original member.

There will be exhibitions running at the event over the weekend including Stacia Art, the Eel Pie Museum and Hawkwind photos and memorabilia. F

riday evening will also see a performance of The Stars That Play With Laughing Sam’s Dice, written by former Hawkwind member Bob Calvert, to mark 30 years since his death.

The family friendly event will feature a kidzone, soft play area and activities for children.

Tickets for the event are available at www.hawkwindmuseum.co.uk. Tickets are priced £65 for adults and £20 for children (aged five to 12).

On Easter Monday, April 2, Hawkwind will play a short set to kick off The Never Ending gig, an attempt to break the 378 hour longest continuous live music record set in Las Vegas in 2014.

It will see around 400 musicians taking to the stage at The Alhambra over 17 days, with no more five minutes between acts and no more than 30 seconds between songs. Entry is £1 per re-entry.

