Return to Lancaster by international star

International virtuoso guitarist Xuefei Yang performs in the Great Hall at Lancaster Arts on Thursday (February 8) 7.30pm.

The concert marks the musician’s return to the city after her Rodrigo Concierto d’Aranjuez with the Lancashire Sinfonietta a few years ago.

Xuefei became the first internationally recognised Chinese guitarist on the world stage and has played in more than 50 countries and at a host prestigious venues, including the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Within a selection of music by notable composers Legnani, Bach and Changjun, this year she will perform a work by a Chinese female composer, Chen Yi.

Tickets are available on 01524 594151 or by visiting https://www.lancasterarts.org/