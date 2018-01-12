Promenade Concert Orchestra Morecambe date

The Promenade Concert Orchestra will present its 11th New Year Viennese Concert programme in Morecambe.

The programme at the Platform has a number of works by the Strauss family, such as ‘The Blue Danube’, ‘Excursions Polka’, ‘Vienna Blood’, ‘Tales from Vienna Woods’ and the ‘Persian March’, as well as works by their associates from the same period, including Suppe’s sparkling overture ‘Beautiful Galatea’, ‘Wiener Cafe’ by Robert Stolz of musicals fame, a military march and Waldteufels beautiful ‘Pomone’ waltz.

The PCO likes to introduce a fitting but not Viennese work, and this is by English composer Haydn Wood, his orchestrated ‘Joyousness Waltz’.

The concert ends with the ‘Radetzky March’ by Strauss senior, where the audience will be invited to participate.

The Turning Point Theatre Arts from Lancaster, directed by Gail Johnstone, will once again, partake in the concert as they dance to the orchestral playing.

The concert takes place on Sunday January 28 at 3pm.

Tickets £15, £13 concessions and £7 children on 01524 582803.

Proceedings directed by Howard Rogerson, led by Julian Cann.