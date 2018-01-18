New concept album from Lancaster metal band delves into the Many Faces of War

Lancaster five piece metal band Promethium launch their third album with a show at The Bobbin next month.

Faces of War is a “concept album” looking at different elements of war, and it will be available on CD at the free entry gig on February 2, and online shortly after.

Promethium album cover

Guitarist Dan Lovett-Horn said the album has been two years in the making, and will be followed by an acoustic album of re-works of previous songs in August.

He said that having original vocalist Steve Graham back on singing duties was like “getting my brother back again”, and since rejoining the band in 2016, he has breathed new life into both the live and recorded sound.

“We started writing the album in January 2016 and we had everything done and dusted, we’d recorded the drums at Shireshead Studios and the guitars at the Co-Op,” Dan said. We played a gig supporting former Iron Maiden signer Blaze Bayley that month, and that was our previous singer Gaz’s last show with us,” Dan said.

“Gaz lived in Newcastle, and that was proving difficult, but we parted ways amicably and he’s now singing with a Queen tribute band.

“We started out on the long road of finding a new singer, which is more difficult than it sounds, and then all of a sudden Steve turned up who I started the band with.

“We had a rehearsal and he just blew us all away. He just did it and nailed. It was like getting my brother back again.

“We decided to put the album on hold because we wanted to get out gigging again with Steve.

“We gigged for about six months, and then it was one thing after another - a baby was born, there were deaths, and we missed every single deadline we had, so it took us a while to get back to the album.

“But it’s ready now.”

Dan said the album focusses on war - the good guy, the enemy, the victim.

There’s a song about PTSD, and one about turncoats, all these different elements of war,” he added. “We just want to give people as much oomph as we can!”

The band formed in 2007 and now release music on Dan’s own label Load4 Records. They also have a mini tour in Belgium planned in for March this year.

Promethium are Steve on vocals, Henry Greenwood on bass, Dan on guitar, Rossi on guitar and Kev Yates on drums.