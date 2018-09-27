Morecambe Warblers perform Spamalot at Lancaster Grand

Morecambe Warblers AOS are encouraging theatre-goers to ‘Look On The Bright Side Of Life’ as they bring their latest production to the Lancaster Grand Theatre this October.

The local amateur theatre group are preparing to stage Monty Python’s Spamalot, billed as ‘a new musical lovingly ripped off from Monty Python and The Holy Grail’.

The musical comedy, written by Monty Python legend, Eric Idle, and with a score co-written by John DuPrez, sees King Arthur and his knights embark on a hilarious quest to find the elusive Holy Grail.

Last year, which marked the society’s 120 year anniversary, saw the group’s production of Half A Sixpence awarded their own much-coveted prize, a NODA North West award for ‘Best Musical’.

Chris Isherwood, chairman of Morecambe Warblers, is stepping into the lead role of King Arthur and said: “It features killer rabbits, farting Frenchmen, beautiful show girls and classic Python song ‘Always Look On The Bright Side of Life’.

“Fans of Monty Python – and anyone looking for a great night out - won’t want to miss. It’s a laugh-a-minute!”

John Beamer, who plays Sir Lancelot said: “The script is so funny that we’ve been struggling to keep our faces straight in rehearsals.”

Morecambe Warblers AOS’ production of Monty Python’s Spamalot will play at Lancaster Grand Theatre between October 2-6, with performances at 7.15pm every evening and a Saturday Matinee at 2pm. Tickets from 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk.