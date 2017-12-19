Morecambe venue aims to beat Vegas world record

A world record attempt for the longest ever live music gig will take place over 17 days in Morecambe next year.

Billed as The Neverending Gig, the event at The Alhambra & Carleton Suite in Marine Road West will attempt to break the 378 hour record set in Las Vegas in 2014.

Organiser Matt Panesh said the event would be live streamed to the world.

Matt is now putting out a call for 400 acts that are needed to make the event a success.

As well as raising the profile, and some much needed funds for the building, any money raised will go towards community projects in the West End of Morecambe following the recent national coverage of the plight of the poorest in the area.

Matt said: “We want the 1,000 capacity venue to be the beating heart of the community, and this is a great way of showing it off to the world.

“There’s been a gaping hole here in Morecambe since The Dome closed, and this could be the perfect place to kick things off again.

“We need around 400 musicians to play 24/7, with no more than five minutes between acts, and no more than 30 seconds between songs.

“We have Hawkwind opening and closing the event, and we want to see around 50 per cent local acts, and as many well known musicians from elsewhere getting involved.”

Entry to the event, which starts on April 2, will be £1 per person per entry over the course of the 17 days.

Anyone who would like to get involved should email morecambefringe@gmail.com with details of how many people want to perform at a time, the style of music, and how long they can play for.

Matt added that he wanted to make the event as inclusive as possible, and wanted musicians from across all ages, cultures and styles to get in touch.