Morecambe Ska night in aid of hospice

Ska fans are in for a treat this month as bands from across the country are coming together for a night at the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

SkaFace, Dogtooth, a trio from Lanarkshire, Joe Publix, a Ska band from Lancashire and Skank, from Glasgow are among the lineup.

Music will include hits from Madness, The Clash, The Jam and more.

DJ’S Phill Hayward and Caz Matthews will also be entertaining throughout the evening.

Tickets cost £10 or £15 on the door. All profits will go to St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

The Ska night takes place at the theatre on Saturday January 27 between 4pmand 1am.

Tickets are available from www.paypal.me/gazbutler or 07814107525.