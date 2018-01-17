Lancaster Spotlight event

Lancaster’s Spotlight Club, a live-writing venue in the city, is holding its open mic night on Friday (January 19) at 7pm.

Taking to the stage will be poet, John Scott who will be reading from his recent book, Voodoo Nation.

Joining John at The Storey, Lancaster, will be Tadiwa Mahlunge, a 20-year-old maths and computer

science student. Tadiwa is trying his hand at comedy and will be touching on topics including bad jokes, terrible jokes and the streets.

Pier Writers will also be entertaining. The group have been seeing what happens when 10 people all work together to create the same piece of writing. There will be music from Jim Greenan and Luna.

Tickets cost £5 on the door, £3 for students/unwaged and concessions.