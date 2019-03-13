Lancaster’s first ever ‘scratch jam’ to feature world champion DJs

Do you like scratching? Well, a community focused event in Lancaster featuring world champion DJs will give all ages the chance to try their hand at cutting and scratching over a record.

The Scratch Jam, which is being organised by Dom Rainford, will feature seven or eight turntables, teaching people to scratch, and attempting to engage children with the music.

There will also be showcases from Turntablist DJs, including Lancaster’s Si Culkin (Skint DJ, pictured above, by Darren Forster), plus DJ Rasp (DMC Champion) and Matty England.

The Lancaster Scratch Community will take over The Stonewell Tap in Lower Church Street for its first ever Scratch Jam from 12pm until 12am on March 17.

There will be open decks throughout the day as well as showcases from the professionals.

People can just turn up on the day and have a go or watch some of The Best Scratch DJs in the UK.

The event will feature showcases from DJ Rasp - eight times UK Champion for both DMC (Disco Mix Club) and IDA (International DJ Association).

DJ Rasp, originally from St Helens, is described as a “true party rocker behind a set of decks”. You can find Rasp captivating crowds in clubs and events worldwide with a healthy balance of musical selection, showmanship and technical skills.

DJ Matty England is a Turntablist of over 20 years and author of the Cube-Loops Turntablist sheet music system. Matty has always been known for his unique approach to the Turntablist learning curve.

Retired for around 15 years Matty has made very few public appearences since the early 2000s, but 2019 is set to remedy that.

There is also space available for anyone else who’d like to perform a showcase and there will be DJ sets available through the evening for any who fancies staying and playing.

Children are welcome to attend but will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Entry is Free.