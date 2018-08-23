Lancaster choir welcomes new singers

Lancaster and District Choral Society begin rehearsals on Monday, September 3 for their winter concert.

The concert will feature Haydn’s Missa Sancti Nicholai and Puccini’s Messa di Gloria on Saturday, December 8 at Lancaster Priory.

Mozart’s Requiem is the main work in the spring concert on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Lancaster Town Hall’s Ashton Hall.

The four-part choir of around 60 members would like to welcome new singers, no audition required.

Why not try them for a session or two, free? Rehearsals take place in the University of Cumbria Chapel, Bowerham Rd, Lancaster.

The first rehearsal is 6.30pm, then always 7pm- 9.30 pm.

Visit www.ldcs-choral.org.uk or call 01524 823053 or visit their page on Facebook.