Goth New Year party in Morecambe

You can celebrate the New Year in a alternative way as a Morecambe theatre hosts a special masquerade ball.

Corrosion, an event for fans of the Gothic, will hold a masquerade ball in The Crypt, at the Winter Gardens.

The Goth themed ball will take place on Sunday December 31 from 8pm until 2am and ball-goers can wear their best Gothic-inspired ball gowns and suits – but don’t forget your mask.

DJs Dragcula and Wolfy will be playing all the favourite Goth and Alternative tunes with a good sprinkling of 80s hits. Song requests are encouraged.

This is a ticket only event. Tickets cost £10, plus booking fee (if booking online), available at https://corrosionwintergardens.weebly.com/dates.html or call Alex on 07771200873.